It’s that time of year for Paris City Council to name replacements for retiring members of the city’s boards and commissions.
Roughly 35 spots on 13 boards need to be filled, according to Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis, who is seeking applications for City Council review and appointment at a June 22 meeting.
The city’s boards and commissions serve as a support system for city government and bring a broad range of ideas and expertise to public decision-making as volunteer members assist in the resolution of conflicts and provide training for new city leaders. In addition, these volunteers help mold decisions for the community as they act as the voice of residents and provide stewardship of city assets.
Following is a list of boards, the number of vacancies and a description of what the board does and when it meets.
Airport Advisory Board
This board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council regarding Cox Field, its airfield and business operations, facilities, long-range planning, and special events. Members must be a resident and registered voter of Lamar County. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. There are three vacancies, each for a three-year term.
Band Commission
The commission is responsible for the organization, discipline, membership and duties of the members of the Municipal Band. Membership is reserved for a representative of the Visitors and Convention Council of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, one active member of the band, and three members to be appointed at-large. Members must be a resident and registered voter of Lamar County. The commission meets on an as-needed basis. There are two at-large vacancies, each for a two-year term.
Board of Adjustment
The board hears zoning-related appeals by any person aggrieved or by an officer, department or board of the municipality affected by the zoning decision of the administrative officer. Members must be a city resident and registered voter. The board meets as needed. Three vacancies exist, including one alternate position, each for a two-year term.
Building and Standards Commission
The commission evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard, and it determines the remedy for having the structure comply with codes and ordinances. Members must be registered voters, city residents, and as nearly as possible, represent each council district. The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. There are five vacancies, each for a two-year term.
Civil Service Commission
The commission adopts rules and investigates matters related to enforcement of Civil Service regulations for firefighters and police officers, and it hears appeals from disciplinary actions. Members must be a registered voter, a city resident for more than three years and be over 25 years of age. Members may not have held a public office within the preceding three years. There are no vacancies.
Historic Preservation Commission
In addition to adopting rules and procedures for historic districts, the commission approves/disapproves certificates of appropriateness and provides design and other reasonable forms of advice to owners and tenants of historic properties. Membership is reserved for an architect, a member of a local historical society, a member of the Main Street Advisory Board, an owner of resident or tenant in a landmark property of one in a historic district and three at-large members.
Members must be a registered voter and Paris resident, unless a landmark or historic property district owner, then must be a registered voter in Lamar County. The commission meets at 4 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. There are four vacancies, one a member of the Historical Society, one a historic property owner and two members at-large. Each position is for a two-year term.
Paris Housing Authority
The authority oversees the budget, maintenance and policies of the Housing Authority of the City of Paris, which consists of several apartment communities as well as duplexes and houses in the city limits. The board meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday each month. Members must be registered voters, city residents and can’t be officers or employees of the City of Paris. Additionally, one member is required to be a tenant of public housing. A member may serve no more than two consecutive two-year terms. There are three vacancies, each for a two-year term.
Library Advisory Board
The board acts in an advisory capacity to City Council in making recommendations concerning library services, maintenance and capital improvements projects. In addition to being registered voters, members must be residents of the city, have knowledge of library affairs and a strong interest in library operations, as well as exhibit a genuine appreciation of books. The board meets at 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month. There are four vacancies, each for a three-year term.
Main Street Advisory Board
The board advises City Council and recommends Main Street program policies, goals and objectives. It also recommends guidelines for the refurbishment of buildings in the downtown area, recommends programs to bring patrons into the downtown area, and sponsors advertising for downtown events. The board meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Members must be registered voters and live in Paris. There are three vacancies, one reserved for a member of the Historic Preservation Commission. Each is for a three-year term.
Paris Economic Development Corporation
The board administers 4A sales tax funds for the promotion and enhancement of job creation and retention and other economic activities of the City of Paris through development of incentives and short-term and long-term planning. The board meets at 5:15 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Members must be registered voters in Lamar County. There are two vacancies, each for a three-year term.
Planning and Zoning Commission
The commission reviews the requests by property owners for changes in zoning inside the city limits and makes recommendations to City Council for the approval or disapproval of those requests. Members must be taxpayers, registered voters and residents of Paris. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month. There are three vacancies, each for a three-year term.
Traffic Commission
The commission reviews requests for traffic control measures and proposes measures designed to minimize traffic safety problems resulting from vehicular traffic in Paris. Members must be registered voters and a Paris resident. The commission meets at 5:15 the first Tuesday of the month. There are two vacancies, each for a two-year term.
TIRZ Board
The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board makes recommendations to the City Council regarding the administration of the zone, prepares and adopts a project plan and a reinvestment zone financing plan and advises City Council regarding reimbursement agreements and the issuance of tax increment obligation bonds. Members must be residents of Lamar County or an adjacent county or own real property in the zone. The board meets as needed. There is one vacancy for a two-year term.
For information, or to obtain an application for one of the boards, contact Ellis at 903-784-9248 or at jellis@paristexas.gov. You can also visit the city’s website at www.paristexas.gov and download an application.
