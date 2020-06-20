Hugh Charles Brown, 73, of Detroit, passed from this life Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home with the Rev. Jerry Colgrove officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Hugh was born March 18, 1947, to Woodrow and Madell Gibson Brown in Paris, Texas. He married Leisa Jane Johnson on Aug. 2, 1971, in Woodland, Texas. They were married for 26 years before her death on Dec. 22, 1997. He retired from Campbell’s Soup Company in 2004, where he served in many capacities during his 40+ years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one son, Joel Brown.
He is survived by two children, Leigh Napier and husband, Shawn of Paris, and Jeff Brown and wife, Jennifer Mathewson, of Detroit; nine grandchildren, Andreanna Brown, Rachael Brown, Sarah Brown, Summer Brown, Ethan Napier, Emma Napier, Elise Napier, Abram Brown, and Addison Brown; one great-granddaughter, Savanna Smith; siblings, Edna Earl Maddox, Mamie Kathryn Parker and Mike Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hugh was quite a humorous character, with his down-home sayings and advice. He was an avid gardener, and took pride in growing the best tomatoes and watermelons around. He was generous and was always happy to share his produce with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns with friends and visiting with his friends at the coffee shop. He was so proud of his grandkids, speaking of them to anyone who would listen.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who have looked over Hugh during his 14-year battle with cancer, especially Dr. Ernest Cochran, Dr. Joseph Fay and Dr. Luis Pinero. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Jim Gatlin and John Carter for their enduring friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leisa Brown Scholarship Fund in care of Marilyn Gatlin, 13169 FR 195; Bagwell, TX 75412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.