The Reno City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a replat of land when it meets for its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The land, on Pine Mill Road, is being developed by Rodger Price, who plans on building four houses there and on other surrounding plats of land. The proposed plat has already been OK’d by the Reno Planning and Zoning Commission, and now just needs official approval from the council.
Also on the agenda, the council will take action on drainage repairs to a portion of Old Clarksville Road and will consider changes to the intersection of Pine Mill Road and Anderson Road, as well as the intersection of Pine Mill Road and Mt. Olive Road.
