Imagine you’re traveling out of town with your family, and you’re tired. You find what appears to be an appealing hotel and decide to bed down for the night. As you head down the hallway after getting your key, you usher your children past armed federal guards standing by doors.
If that doesn’t sound like a billboard-promised relaxing experience, that’s because it likely wouldn’t be, and hoteliers are keenly aware of that. None of the hotel chains that have pledged to reject federal government requests to use their properties to detain illegal immigrants want an online review that states: “Beds were comfy and sheets were clean. The staff was nice enough, and the armed ICE agents really make this hotel pop.”
Frustrated by the rejection of Marriott International, Hilton Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corp., U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence recently sought to incite partisan voters by unfairly blaming the businesses for possible migrant family separations.
“If hotels or other places do not want to allow us to utilize that, they’re almost forcing us into a situation where we’re going to have to take one of the parents and put them in custody and separate them from the rest of their families,” he told The Associated Press.
ICE’s resistance or failure to coordinate with local government agencies that could offer facilities designed to detain people is not hoteliers’ fault, and Albence is wrong to cast such a shadow over the hospitality industry.
But just as he hoped, the rejection has been viewed by some as anti-illegal immigration enforcement and has been met with boycott calls. Not only have those who called for such action failed to offer their own private property for the transportation and detention of people who have entered the country illegally, but they failed to see the matter from the businesses’ perspective.
ICE would not make room reservations months in advance of an enforcement action, so any notice for its need to use rooms would be short. Imagine enforcement taking place at the same time as Tour de Paris, the cycling event that fills every hotel and motel room in town. It’s likely the federal government would commandeer rooms, booting full-price paying customers while itself paying a heavily discounted rate and no taxes.
Hotel chains are just the latest businesses to be brought into the political fray involving illegal immigration. United and American airlines found themselves in the crosshairs last year after declining to fly migrant children separated from their parents. And Greyhound stepped into the arena when it told authorities to stop dropping off immigrants inside its bus stations.
The federal government must stop trying to rely on private businesses to provide the infrastructure for law enforcement it lacks. In addition to offering the hospitality industry an apology, Albence should build relationships with sheriffs in counties where enforcement action will take place to ensure the availability of proper detention facilities for criminals away from the restful night’s sleep of weary Americans and legal visitors.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.