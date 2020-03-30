BONHAM — Coronavirus concerns have led to the delay of the Relay for Life of Fannin County event, originally scheduled for May 16.
Event chair Tim La Vergne II made the announcement, saying the organization’s goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on it.
“The safety and well-being of our survivors, participants, sponsors and donors is at the heart of every decision we make,” he said.
Relay for Life is now developing a way for teams and participants to come together and celebrate the fight against cancer virtually on May 2. That would entail an area-wide Facebook Live event, he said. The Relay will be officially rescheduled to July 25.
That doesn’t mean Relay for Life isn’t fundraising, La Vergne said.
“As the saying goes — ‘Cancer doesn’t stop… so neither should we’ — even in these uncertain times. We encourage you to utilize Facebook fundraising and the FUNdraising app to continue your fundraising efforts,” he told participants. “In the coming days and weeks, we hope to share some of the ideas we’re putting together on how to still be engaged with Relay For Life and what the new event will look like.”
Fannin County’s Relay for Life in 2019 was rated the top Relay event in the Dallas region within the American Cancer Society. This year’s event is the 20th anniversary, and it was slated to take place at Bonham High School. Whether the rescheduled event will take place there is to be determined.
Anyone interested in the Relay is encouraged to call 903-227-8417 or email tlavergneii@cableone.net. Patients may access compassionate, knowledgable communication with a cancer information specialist through a 24/7 line at 800-227-2345 or live chat on www.cancer.org.
