Grass/Brush Fire
6:50 to 9:22 p.m., 5705 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
4:31 to 5:06 p.m., 11000 FR 195.
6:04 to 6:16 p.m., 438 18th St. SE.
6:54 to 7:03 p.m., 645 Wilbirn St.
7:57 to 8:05 p.m., 2501 N. Main St.
8:20 to 8:41 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
11:04 to 11:27 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:43 to 7:06 p.m., 25th Street NW/W. Houston Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.