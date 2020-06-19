Irene Mares, 64, of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
A Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Following the Rosary the family will remain at the funeral home until 5 p.m. to receive friends.
Irene, the daughter of Jose Cortes Delgado and Herminia Avila Bolaños, was born on Sept. 18, 1955, in Mexico.
She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Enrique Mares, whom she married on Jan. 3, 1982; one son, Bruno Jose Mares and wife, Kimberly, of Powderly; one grandson, Sebastian Mares; siblings, Luz Cortes and husband, Ismael, Chuy Ramirez and husband, Sebastian, Magdalena Cortes, and Isidro Cortes and wife, Candelaria; sister-in-law, Cleofas Rodriguez; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.