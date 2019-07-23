Robert Norman Gibbons, age 68, of Paris, Texas, passed away on May 18, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Robert was born on Aug. 11, 1950, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert Lee and Freda Harris Gibbons. He was a salesman by trade.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Earl Gibbons, of Terrell, Texas.
He is survived by brothers, Terry Lee Gibbons and wife, Lanita, Clyde Wayne Gibbons and wife, Debby, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Shirley Armstrong and husband, Jerry, of Seagoville, Texas, Dorothey Plunk and Darla King and husband, Donnie, of Paris, Texas and Juanita Jones, of Sawyer, Oklahoma.
No funeral arrangements are planned. There will be a celebration on his birthday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Hopewell Community Center for family members and friends.
