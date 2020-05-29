Patricia Charlene Lipe, 65, of Paris, died at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
At Patricia’s request, no memorial service will be held. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Patricia was born on June 11, 1954, in Clarksville, Texas, to Alford and Frances Smith-Baird. She graduated Clarksville High School in 1972. Patricia worked at Home Health until she retired and was a resident at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center prior to her death.
Survivors include one child, Emily Lipe ,of Reno, Texas; grandchild, Chandler Tucker; three siblings, Sharon Reppond and her husband, Doyle Reppond, of Boxelder, Texas; Shirley Mills and her husband, Donald Mills, of Paris, Texas; Gary Baird and his wife, Patti Baird, of Boxelder, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Alford Baird and Frances Smith-Baird.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Boxelder Cemetery, in care of Angela Moore, 8874 FM RD 44, Annona, TX 75550.
Online condolences may be made to the Lipe family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
