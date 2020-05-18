*This story is updated from its original posting.
A ninth Lamar County resident has passed away after contracting Covid-19, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported. That is the seventh death associated with the Paris Healthcare Center outbreak, with two unrelated deaths, officials said.
Health district director Gina Prestridge also reported that Lamar County's total case count since testing began in March reached 122, including 33 recoveries. Six more cases were reported today, including four men ages 29, 30, 34 and 58 and two women, both 66 years old.
Seven cases are travel related, while 115 are community spread, Prestridge said.
The cases, by age and gender, are:
- 10-19: 2 males, 1 female
- 20-29: 2 males, 8 females
- 30-39: 9 males, 7 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 13 females
- 50-59: 7 males, 9 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 19 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 11 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
