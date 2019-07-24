Gorgeous morning, Red River Valley! 

Yesterday felt great, didn't it? If you thought so, you're going to love today because we're doing it again. Today will be beautifully sunny with a high near 87. Winds will come from the east northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 64.

Don't expect too much change in the forecast through Friday, though starting Friday we'll be creeping back toward the 90s. Saturday and Sunday look to continue the dry pattern we'll see this week as those highs get to be about 92 degrees. 

You've got all it takes to make today a great Wednesday — so go do it!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

