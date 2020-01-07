Clermont Dale Pickett, age 84, of Windom, Texas, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Honey Grove Nursing Center, in Honey Grove, Texas.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Windom Baptist Church in Windom, Texas. The Rev. Dave Cash will officiate. Interment will follow at Windom Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church starting at 9 a.m.
For online condolences please visit our website at coopersorrells.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.