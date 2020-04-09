Paris City Council unanimously approved a $510,000 purchase of 20,000 kits for mass Covid-19 testing during an emergency meeting earlier today.
The motion passed after councilors spent roughly an hour and a half in discussion about the reliability of the company providing the tests as well as whether tests should be offered to both Paris and Lamar County residents.
“I think we should get the kits and then talk later about how we divvy them up or if we charge,” Mayor Steve Clifford said.
A motion by Clifford included a caveat that interim City Manager Gene Anderson perform due diligence on the company providing the tests, which recently gained approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Clifford and former Mayor Dr. A.J. Hashmi provided information about the tests as well as how mass testing might be handled.
Rather than a nose swab, the test requires a finger stick, costs $25 with results available within 10 minutes, said Clifford, who likened the test to a pregnancy test.
At a mass testing site, probably Paris High School, cars would pass through a check-in point, proceed to testing and stick out an arm for a finger stick, pull forward and wait for results.
Pre-registration would be required with the Paris-Lamar County Health District, which would be responsible for registrations and record keeping, according to Anderson.
Prefacing his remarks by saying he has no interest in either the manufacturer or distributor of the tests nor would he benefit financially, Hashmi said he provided a connection for the city because he thinks mass testing is something that should be done.
The tests reveal if a person has antibodies that are present at the beginning of the virus as well as a different type antibody that is present toward the end of the virus when a person is no longer contagious and possibly could donate blood for use in treating infected patients, Hashmi said.
“We would find the people walking around shedding the virus and get them quarantined,” Clifford said. “We could immediately test those we have quarantined.”
