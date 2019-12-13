CUNNINGHAM — Families with a long musical tradition will present Cunningham Country Christmas here at 6 pm. Sunday at Life Tabernacle Church, 1414 FM 196.
“Everyone is invited to enjoy traditional Christmas hymns and a candlelight service, along with country Christmas music and comedy,” Neva Oats said about the yearly presentation. “It’s always a fun time.”
Families involved will include the families of Stacy and Linda Musgrove, Scotty and Treda Norwood, Geneva Norwood, Frankie Norwood and Fran McKnight King.
