Linda Kay Cherry Williams
Linda Kay Cherry Williams, 77, of Duncanville, passed away on May 20, 2020.
She was born a beautiful blond curly headed baby on Sep. 1, 1942, to Ovalee and Martin Cherry. Linda graduated from Central High School as the salutatorian of her class and began a career with SWBT (ATT) almost immediately until she retired as a second line manager in the early ’90s. She was active in Telecom Pioneers as well. As a member of the Baptist church since an early age she remained true to her faith and beliefs throughout her life. She married Carl Williams and they had a long, loving relationship. Linda was very much loved by all her aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Collins, and spouse, GW; grandson, Christopher Collins; sister, Loretta Cherry; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Go with God Linda, we love you! A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, from 5 to 7 pm at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola.
