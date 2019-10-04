James Douglas Price, 65, of Paris, affectionately known as Jim, J. D., or Gabby by his family and friends, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Jim was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Dallas, Texas.
He graduated from Valencia High School in California in 1973. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War for five years and nine months attaining the rank of sergeant. He was in Special Forces and was a weapons expert. He also worked in security at Area 51. Jim was a truck driver during his career and an active member of the Eagle’s Lodge.
His mother, Shirley Elizabeth Foster Price, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Stephanie Price Confer, of Lake Oswego, Oregon and Dakota James Mitchell, of Indianapolis, Indianna; two grandsons, Ethan Schroeder and Derek Schroeder; a sister, Debby Gibbons and husband, Clyde, of Paris; three nieces, Mandy Ethridge, Jessica Brown and Natashia Brewer; along with numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of friends.
