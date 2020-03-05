Spring Break can be a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries on Texas roadways. In response, the Paris Police Department and law enforcement officers across Texas will increase DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign. The campaign aims to save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride prior to driving to their spring break celebrations. The increased enforcement begins Saturday and runs through March 14.
“We urge all drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break holiday,” Police Chief Bob Hundley said. “Before heading out, plan ahead for a sober ride. It is a decision that can save a life. We are a proponent for Dylan’s Drivers who can get you home safely without the risk of a crash or arrest.”
While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. The Paris Police Department and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, such as:
- Designate a sober driver.
- Calling for a cab.
- Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride.
- Spend the night.
For information, contact Capt. Joseph Nelms at 903-737-4131.
