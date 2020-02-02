Margaret Frances Woodard, 85, of Cooper, Texas, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas, with Pastor Lyn Dennis officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to services at Delta Funeral Home Chapel in Cooper, Texas.
Margaret was born in Kensing, Texas, on Nov. 16, 1934 to Delt See and Jewel Jopes McKinney. They have preceded her in death as well as her husband, Don Woodard; son, Jeffrey Woodard; son, Darren Lynn Woodard; granddaughter, Jamie Woodard and sister, Imogene Love.
Margaret and Don were married on Oct. 17, 1953, and following his retirement in 1989, they moved back to the Clark Ridge Community in Delta County. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her three grandchildren, Christina Harrison and husband, Scott, of Austin, Texas; Randall Woodard and wife, Jackie, of Tyler, Texas, and Jeremy Woodard of Waxahachie, Texas; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Freda Smart of Paris, Texas; Pauline Greenwood of Paris, Texas, and Joyce Graves and husband, Wallace, of Royce City, Texas; two daughters-in-law, Karen Woodard of Cooper, Texas, and Linda Woodard Overdirth of Waxahachie, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.