Evonne Thomason, 83, peacefully passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, in Pecan Hill, Texas.
She was born May 27, 1936, in Avery, Texas and was the youngest daughter of Austin and Mattie Kelsoe.
After her high school graduation, Evonne moved to Dallas, Texas, where she met her husband of 56 years, William C. Thomason.
She is survived by daughter, Teresa (Ben) Schmidt; son, William D. (Precy) Thomason; grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Schmidt, Matthew (Shalene) Schmidt and Kim (Ty) Dauster; brother, Ralph Kelsoe; and sister, Doris Cagle.
Evonne enjoyed playing the piano at Bounds Baptist Church for many years and working with the children’s programs at the church.
Funeral Service for Evonne is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2019, at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Glenn Heights, Texas. Graveside Service and Interment will be on Nov. 18 at Red Hill Cemetery in Powderly, Texas.
