Paris man arrested for running from officers
Paris police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 100 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle then sped up and attempted to elude the officer, police said.
After a short chase, the vehicle wrecked in the 600 block of Clarksville Street. The driver, Cyle Eliah Dalton, 26, of Paris, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Dalton was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning, according to online records. No bond had been set in the case.
Investigation of assault continues
At 3:44 a.m. today, Paris police responded to a report of an assault in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street.
A 20-year-old female complainant reported that the father of her children had assaulted her by choking her during an argument. The suspect had left the scene before the officers were called. The incident is under investigation.
Investigations continue on theft, fraud cases
Paris police responded to the 300 block of 16th Street SE on Tuesday morning after a 2015 Brown Chrysler minivan was reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police spoke with a victim of a fraud on Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of the police department. It was reported that a known suspect had obtained the victim’s debit card information and had used that information several times. The incidents are being investigated.
Calls for Service: Paris police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday.
