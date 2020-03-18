As the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread, schools have shut down, businesses are reorienting services and times, and people are urged to practice social distancing. With U.S. officials warning that the number of cases here is expected to spike, what worries you most about impact of this pandemic: the economy, your health or another matter?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.