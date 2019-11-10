Discussions about cam- pus improvement plans at the various North Lamar campuses will continue when the Board of Trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration office, 3130 North Main St.
To be discussed this time, the board will hear from Stone Middle School principal Lindsey Miller and North Lamar High School principal Clay Scarborough.
Also on the agenda, the board will consider for approval the 2019-20 District Improvement Plan and the longevity incen- tives for employees.
