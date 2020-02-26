FEB. 25 to FEB. 26
First Responder-Paris
8:23 to 8:52 a.m., 531 9th St. NW.
1:23 to 1:28 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:03 to 2:05 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
4:48 to 5 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
6:37 to 6:49 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:39 to 8:20 p.m., 3600 Bonham St.
Public Service
10:44 to 10:58 p.m., 1607 E. Houston St.
