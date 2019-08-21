AUG. 20 to AUG. 21
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:56 to 8:15 p.m., 1400 Bonham St.
9:46 to 10:19 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
4:38 to 5:01 a.m., 132 Price Circle.
Trash Fire
5 to 5:07 a.m., 30019th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
8:51 to 8:58 a.m., 1556 Fitzhugh Ave.
9:57 to 10:06 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
10:44 to 10:50 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
12:52 to 12:55 p.m., 2900
Stillhouse Road.
1:14 to 1:33 p.m., W. Houston Street.
3:15 to 3:35 p.m., Brown Avenue.
3:36 to 3:50 p.m., W. Washington Street.
4:49 to 5:02 p.m., Brown Avenue.
5:53 to 6:03 p.m., 455 Grand Ave.
5:59 to 6:37 p.m., Brown Ave.
7:08 to 7:26 p.m., 1380 Clarksville St.
2:13 to 3:34 a.m., 2465 Kessler Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10:32 to 11:25 a.m., 13000 FR 195.
11:24 to 11:48 a.m., NE Loop 286/Stillhouse Road.
1:45 to 2 p.m., 3325 Lamar Ave.
