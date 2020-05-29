Betty Ann Anderson Ray, 78, of Paris, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Sanders and the Rev. Ronnie Aubrey officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Betty was born on July 31, 1941, the daughter of Oscar Anderson and Ophelia Andrews Anderson, in Clardy.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Ray; two daughters, Amy Reavis and husband, T.L. and Melissa Ladd and husband, Swede; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Baker and husband, Tanner and Kamdyn Ladd; two grandsons, Casey Reavis and Dawson Huie; and a great-grandson, Easton Huie; along with a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Revis and Steven Anderson.
Betty was a member of the Powderly Church of God.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1959, and East Texas Commerce in 1963. She was a school teacher for several years and then went on to retire from JCPenney.
Betty loved going to movies, especially Westerns, going to theatrical productions, loved Jesus Christ, read her Bible daily, loved Texas Rangers Baseball and watched faithfully. She loved eating out, especially desserts! She loved animals, especially dogs. Betty was a natural born nurturer and enjoyed caring for children and anyone in need.
She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Casket bearers will be, Swede Ladd, T. L. Reavis, Casey Reavis, Tanner Baker, Wayne McIntyre, Temple Ray and Dawson Huie.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
