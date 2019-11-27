Heather Anne Blackburn, M.D., 44, of Southlake, Texas, died surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, with the Rev. Tony VanDerWilt officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service on Friday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Grapevine, Texas. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Heather was born on Oct. 3, 1975, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Ronald Clifton and Patricia Ann Bretl Blackburn.
She graduated as salutatorian of the 1994 senior class of Paris High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and the medical training from the University of Texas at Galveston. She was a partner and practiced at Spine Team Texas in Southlake working right up until the time of her death. Dr. Blackburn also administered oral boards to incoming physicians.
She married Benny Irizarry on May 26, 2002, in Galveston. Heather had two sons, Mateo and Marcos, who were the light of her life, and the courage behind her fighting spirit. She attended the Gateway Church in Southlake.
Survivors include her husband, Benny Irizarry, M.D.; two sons, Mateo and Marcos Irizarry; her father, Ron Blackburn and Carie Tu; her mother, Patricia Ruppert and husband, Ed; two sisters, Amy Hooten and husband, James and Amber Wilson and husband, Dereck; and two nieces, Kendyl and Kaley Wilson.
Online condolences may be made to Heather’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
