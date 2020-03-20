With all the bulk buying, panic shopping and other practices going on while much of the state and nation are shutting down, it never hurts to be prepared.
Of course, there is a difference between having supplies on hand for a disaster and hoarding supplies. Lamar County Emergency Coordinator Quincy Blount said he recommends following guidelines laid out by Ready.gov.
“It’s got all of these disasters you can prepare for,” he said. “This is what we follow. This is a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) website.”
He said he works with the other three emergency coordinators in the county: David Niblett in Roxton, Chad Graves in Reno and Randy Tuttle for the City of Paris.
“The way that works, each of the cities reach out to the county, the county reaches out to the state and the state reaches out to FEMA. It tiers out,” he said. “We all go off of disaster kits, and we all recommend this is what you look at.”
The website offers checklists and customized plans. It also offers individual plans for different kinds of disasters, from tornadoes to hurricanes to pandemics.
The basic disaster preparedness kit, he said, should contain the following: water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation; food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food; a battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert; a flashlight; a first aid kit; extra batteries; a whistle to signal for help; a dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place; moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation; wrench or pliers to turn off utilities; manual can opener for food; local maps; cellphone with chargers and a backup battery; and items from the recommended supply list on the website.
Some of these items are things that people don’t necessarily think about when preparing for a disaster, Blount said.
“Prescriptions, medications and glasses are extremely important,” he said. “A lot of people put electric can openers in and don’t think about it.”
But that doesn’t mean people need to hoard, Blount said.
“You don’t have to have a 25-year survival kit,” he said.
For food and water, he recommended people get the staples and use them as they go, restocking when a limit is reached. For example, he said, a firm limit could be six cans of a food item. Use the supply as needed, but if it gets down to six, then it’s time to go shopping for more so that emergency supply is still in place.
Also, hoarding makes things so much harder for those on fixed incomes, he said.
“Some of the people in Lamar County are on fixed incomes,” Blount said, “so they can’t go out and buy in bulk.”
For example, elderly people on Social Security. The foods they normally buy are disappearing from shelves, he said.
“They were having to make adjustments,” Blount said. “That’s a huge problem. What the fix is to that, I don’t know. We want to make sure all of our people are taken care of.”
Some of the other recommended supplies include infant formula for those with babies.
“I’ve had several calls on formal for the past several days,” Blount said.
It’s also important to have documents in a safe place, from insurance policies to birth certificates, and especially copies of medical records.
“If you live out in the middle of nowhere, and a tornado hits your insurance agent’s place, how long is it going to take to get that information? It’s pretty important,” Blount said.
The Ready.gov site also includes games for children to help teach them what to do in emergencies, he said.
What’s equally important and is covered on the website is to have a plan in place for when and if something does happen. Who is going to take care of things if someone is injured?
“I don’t think we do this enough,” Blount said. “I’ve already talked to my mom and dad, ‘hey, if this pandemic takes hold, and it gets bad, I don’t want y’all going out. I’m going to call you, see what you need and bring them to you.’ They stocked up on food, but if they start running out, then I will get it out to them. That’s something people don’t think about. They don’t communicate with their family members, and they don’t get that plan ahead of time.”
He said he even has a plan in place for if he gets sick. The family has a camper, and he can self-quarantine there and “still be taken care of” by his family.
It also helps to be prepared with the weather. Since the rain hasn’t let up too much this week, rivers and creeks are overflowing their banks. The county even has a notification system in place for residents, Blount said. On co.lamar.tx.us, at the bottom of the home page, the Code Red button takes users to a notification website they can sign up for, alerting residents whenever there is a weather or traffic emergency.
“The City of Paris has the same system,” he said.
And, he said, people need to take care of their neighbors.
“We want to watch and make sure they are taken care of,” Blount said.
