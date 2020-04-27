Paris City Councilors expressed concern about the cross-contamination of Covid-19 to another Paris nursing home at a regular council meeting earlier this afternoon.
The council then asked the city attorney to contact the industry’s state regulation agency to see what might be done to require testing at all local nursing homes.
“We know an employee that tested positive at the nursing home (Paris Healthcare Center) also took care of residents at another facility,” Councilor Renae Stone said.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District has reported 47 Covid-19 cases related to Paris Healthcare Center.
“That other nursing home is two or three times larger,” Councilor Derreck Hughes added.
Councilors asked City Attorney Stephanie Harris to contact Texas Health and Human Services to see what regulations they have, and what they might do to help with the situation in Paris.
For more information about the council meeting, check the Tuesday print edition of The Paris News.
