JULY 7 to JULY 9
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
July 9
2:22-2:31 a.m., 610 Deshong Dr.
First Responder
July 7-8
6:18-6:32 a.m., 381 8th St. SE.
8:03-8:40 a.m., 1935 Cleveland St
10:52-10:56 a.m., 2600 Lamar Ave.
12:45-1 p.m., 9967 Hwy. 271 N.
1:12-1:25 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Rd.
4:19-4:43 p.m., 245 31th St. NW.
5:28-6:08 p.m., at 2900 Stillhouse Rd.
10:08-10:24 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Rd.
10:24-10:45 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
11:12 p.m.-1:13 a.m., 803 3rd St. NW.
July 8-9
9:57-10:11 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
3:12-3:29 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 8
1:52-2:10 a.m., 10274 Highway 19/24.
