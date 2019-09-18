SEP. 17 to SEP. 18
Paris Police Department
Christopher Leotis Williams, 27: Possess of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, criminal trespass.
Cornelius Gill, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Mykal Anthony Pyles, 27: Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Devonica Ivy Sugg, 25: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Lee Johnson, 27: Order setting bond-assault/family violence.
Jerred Lynn Lowrey, 19: No driver’s licenses (when unlicensed).
Tamara Ivane Hardy, 36: Driving while license invalid, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Mark Adam Donaldson, 36: Display expired license plates, no valid inspection certificate.
Vickie Lynn Hardy, 60: Credit/debit card abuse/elder (five counts).
Marissa Ann Flowers, 41: Bench warrant/possession of a controled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.