Officers of the narcotics division of the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2500 block of Ballard Street at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday. Stacy James Bellamy, 37, was arrested on a federal warrant charging him with possession with intent to distribute or dispense a controlled substance, possession or carrying of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession with intent to distribute or dispense a controlled substance.
Bellamy was booked and later transferred to the federal holding facility.
A second Paris man was arrested Tuesday on a federal warrant. James Tyler Rose, 21, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday on a federal warrant charging him with conspiracy by possession or manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of a firearm that furthered drug trafficking, and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Rose also was taken to a federal holding facility.
Paris woman charged with DWI
Paris police arrested a Paris woman at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday for driving while intoxicated.
Police said they responded to a one car motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Bonham Street, and during the investigation, it was found the driver, 40-year-old Ami Jo McCarrell, had lost control and struck a utility pole. McCarrell told police she took prescription medication prior to driving, officers said.
McCarrell was found to have been convicted at least twice of driving while intoxicated, so this charge was enhanced to a felony. McCarrell was later taken to Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Caddo Mills man in custody on drug warrant
Colby Chase Franks, 20, of Caddo Mills, was placed under arrest at the Paris Police Department on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than 1 gram, police said.
Franks was booked and later taken to the county jail. He remained there this morning with bond set at $5,000, online records show.
Attempted vehicle theft under investigation
Paris police responded to an attempted vehicle theft in the 200 block of 1st Street SW at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had entered the vehicle that was parked inside a closed fenced area and had damaged the steering column.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
