The 10th annual Evening Christmas Parade will march on Dec. 7.
“Signups are right now,” Parade chair Kari Daniels said. “Starting this year, we’re doing everything online.”
The streamlining signups are to reduce the headache of paperwork, Daniels said, and people can still sign up the day of the parade, though paper forms will be available then.
“I needed to make things easier,” she said, “In the past, I had a storefront, and I no longer have a storefront. We’re just trying to make things easier for everyone.”
The website for the form is downtownptx.com. The site has all the rules for parade entrants, including only licensed drivers are eligible to participate in the parade, and the driver’s must provide license and insurance card.
The theme of this year’s parade is Christmas Decade, Daniels said.
“They can choose to decorate a different decade or recreate their float from the first year of the parade,” she said.
Daniels said there will be only one Santa Claus allowed in the parade. She also said throwing things from the floats is not allowed, but the rules say that participants can walk alongside the floats and hand out candy or promotional items.
The cost to sign up for the parade is $30 if entrants sign in November, $35 in December and $40 if they sign up the day of the parade.
Prizes will be given out for five categories: vehicle, school, industry, commercial and overall, with cash prizes going to $200 for overall winner, $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Last year’s parade was the biggest yet, Daniels said.
“It was the first year before Santa Claus had pulled out of the parking lot that the grand marshal was pull into the lot,” she said.
The parade will line up at 4 p.m., at the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot, and entries will be judged before the parade starts at 6 p.m.
