Fire and rescue

JULY 19 to JULY 22
FD Assist Police
12:26 to 12:40 p.m., 1826 W. Henderson St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
12:05 to 12:56 p.m., 830 29th S. NW.
2:14 to 2:51 p.m., 1400 4th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
12:36 to 12:51 a.m.300 2nd St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
6:26 to 6:31 a.m., 200 13th St. SE.
7:31 to 7:42 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:57 to 8:21 a.m., 800 W. Center St.
10:06 to 10:54 a.m., 1843 Jackson Court.
1:44 to 2:08 p.m., 1335 11th St. NE.
2:41 to 2:56 p.m., Bonham St.
9:51 to 10:07 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
10:42 to 11:03 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
3:30 to 3:47 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
7:53 to 8:01 a.m., 139 29th St. NW.
3:11 to 3:16 p.m., 340 29th St. NE.
4:34 to 4:53 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:34 to 4:49 a.m., 730 39th St. SE.
9:51 to 9:57 a.m., 645 26th St. NE.
8:45 to 9:05 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
9:49 to 9:54 p.m., 200 13th St. SE.
10:06 to 10:13 p.m., 3451 Miller Place.
2:32 to 2:53 a.m., 2955 Carson Lane.
5:41 to 6:02 a.m., 630 Bonham St.
Vehicle Crash
4:46 to 4:57 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
Public Service
12:32 to 12:43 p.m., 501 BTW.
6:12 to 6:31 a.m., 601 E. Hickory St.
Out of Service
11:02 a.m. to 1:09 p.m. 2515 Bonham St.
9:43 a.m. to 12:46 p.m., 2875 NE. Loop 286.
