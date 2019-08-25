The Texas Department of Transportation has announced planned road work for the coming week.
Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
FM 79, Lamar County: From Fannin county line to Highway 82. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews install improved metal beam guard fence.
FM 1497, Lamar County: From FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.
Loop 286, Lamar County: South of Lamar Avenue. South-bound lane closure remains in place while crews extend the left turn lane at the Dawn Drive crossover.
Highway 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: From Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to Highway 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
Highway 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: From FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.
Highway 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: From the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.
FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
