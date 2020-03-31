The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma remains open, according to U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester.
“This office continues to work with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to serve and protect in the very difficult circumstances we are all facing,” Kuester said about the coronavirus pandemic.
“While much of our staff is teleworking, our office is open and we continue to investigate cases and will bring charges against those who threaten the safety and security of people in the Eastern District.”
Kuester warned about fraud schemes associated with Covid-19, and said his office has appointed an assistant attorney as the coronavirus fraud coordinator for the district.
The 26-county district includes Choctaw, McCurtain, Pushmataha and Atoka counties in Southeastern Oklahoma.
