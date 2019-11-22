Ms. Lucille Moreland Reeves went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 17, 2019, in Focus Care of Clarksville, Clarksville, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Martin Shiloh Baptist Church, Clarksville, Texas, with Bishop L.E. Cole, pastor and eulogist. Condolences may be made at citizens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.