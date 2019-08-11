HONEY GROVE
City Council to set tax rate, budget workshop
Honey Grove City Council is set to present its 2019 tax rate calculations and set workshops for its tax rate and budget at its Monday meeting.
The council also is slated to discuss a municipal court building security fund and hear reports from the utility director, mayor and city secretary.
Honey Grove City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Honey Grove City Hall, 633 N. 6th St.
Macon Atkinson
Rezone request back before Paris council
A controversial zoning request at the corner of Bonham and 32nd NW streets comes before Paris City Council on Monday at a 5:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A vote on the zoning change request from a single-family dwelling to a neighborhood service district requires six votes to pass because of a certified petition by at least 20% of nearby property owners against the request.
Submitted by Planning and Zoning Commissioner James O’Bryan, the request received the commission’s approval with O’Bryan abstaining from a 6-0 vote at a July 1 meeting. Using a parliamentary procedure, City Council delayed a vote at a July 23 meeting when only five councilors were present.
In other business, the council is expected to approve a Paris Economic Development Corp. budget, bids for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, a Safe Routes To School grant application, a $12,210 Justice Assistance Grant to be split with Lamar County.
Discussion items include revisions to a rental property maintenance ordinance passed a year ago, as well as a possible ordinance addressing portable storage containers.
Mary Madewell
RENO
City Council to have rezoning request public hearings
Reno City Council will host five public hearings at its Monday meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Four of the public hearings will be to address rezoning requests, two of which are on Pine Mill Road and the other two being other on Anderson Road. The other public hearing will be to discuss and take possible action on a proposed budget for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention District for Fiscal Year 2019-20.
Other agenda items include approving a landscaping bid packet, leasing space on the city’s water tower to an internet service provider, discussion of funding for a cornerstone at city hall and more.
Tommy Culkin
COOPER
City to examine annexation of property, bank contract
The Cooper City Council will discuss annexing the property of Jimmy D. and Antoinette Batchelor at Monday night’s meeting.
The council will look at possibly awarding a new bank depository contract for the city, two set-back variances, updating the water conservation plan and the tax assessor and sheriff’s contracts.
The council will also examine the possibility of requiring buildings on the square downtown to be at least used 40% for business purposes.
Kim Cox
North Lamar trustees to discuss tax rate
The North Lamar Board of Trustees will discuss the tax rate for the coming fiscal year, and make any necessary budget amendments at its regular monthly meeting, scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building.
In addition to addressing Fiscal Year 2019-20, the board also will vote on the student handbook and code of conduct for the coming school year.
Several policy updates will be considered for approval in multiple departments, including food and nutrition management, insurance and annuities management and special education.
Also on the agenda, the board will go into executive session to discuss personnel and real estate.
Tommy Culkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.