Pierson & Fendley Insurance in Paris is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.
Each year since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
“We are humbled to have been selected. Every bit of this recognition is due to our tremendous staff and customers,” said Curtis Fendley, Pierson & Fendley’s managing partner.
Out of over 30,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S., only 267 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in the nation.
The Best Practices Study was initiated in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
The Pierson & Fendley Insurance Agency was founded in 1935 and can offer insurance products from over 100 different companies.
For information, contact any of the award-winning staff of Pierson & Fendley at 903-784-0836.
