Good morning, Red River Valley!
There's a good chance this morning for widely scattered showers and storms across the eastern Red River Valley. Rain chances for Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties are relatively low at 20%, but that jumps to 40% for Red River County and up to 60% for Choctaw County.
Although scattered, storms could produce gusty downburst winds and lots of lightning, National Weather Service forecasters warn.
Otherwise, today will be another partly sunny "sizzler" with afternoon highs just cresting 90 degrees. "South-southwest winds 10 to 15 mph will provide little in the way of relief from the heat," according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should clear throughout the afternoon and evening, leaving us with a mostly clear, 69-degree night.
Friday should be perfect fair weather, as the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day with a high near 89.
It's Thursday, and that's almost the weekend. Get out there and enjoy it, and don't forget to enjoy the Red River Valley Fair!
