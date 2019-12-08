Robert Lee Elliott, 69, of Paris, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating.
Robert, the son of Floyd & Jean Baird Elliott, was born June 16, 1950, in Battlecreek, Michigan.
He served in the U.S. Army. Robert was a fireman in Battlecreek, Michigan and then worked at Adam West Construction in Las Vegas, Nevada. When he moved to Paris he worked for CKJ Trucking.
Robert and his wife, Mickey Luman Holden, worked a number of years with foster children.
His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Mickey, his mother, Jean Elliott of Battlecreek, Michigan, three brothers, Richard Elliott of Paris, Gary Elliott of Reno, and Tommy Elliott of Battlecreek, MI, two step-children, Michael Holden and Latoya Holden, a step-grandson, Zackary Holden, his mother-in-law, Eulalia Walker of Paris, a sister-in-law, Vickey Luman of Paris, and a brother-in-law, Rickey Luman of Alabama along with several nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit www.brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.