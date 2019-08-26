Norwyn Ray “Wendy” Carey, 72, of Reno, died at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service is set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. No formal visitation will be observed, but the family will be at their residence. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Wendy was born on Oct. 5, 1946, in Alexandria, Louisiana, to James Ray and Myrtle Margaret Arnold Carey.
He graduated from Paris High School and married Mary Sue Asbery in May of 1968, in Paris. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Carey worked for Campbell Soup for 42 years in the power plant and later at Paris Junior College for 11 years in the tool room. He attended East Paris Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Carey, of Reno; one son, Michael DeWayne Carey and Tammy Enlow, of the Unity Community; two grandchildren, Christian Nicole Lindsey and husband, Chad, of Paris and James Michael Carey, of Reno; one great-grandson, Jaxton River Lindsey; his sister, Kitty Darlene Baker, of Tyler; five nieces, Vickie Fendley, DeeAnn Jagers, Valarie Waddell, Lana Carey and Shawna Carey; and two nephews, Carey Joe Kemp and Mark Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Buddy Carey; and a great-grandchild, Rowan James Lindsey.
Online condolences may be made to the Carey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.