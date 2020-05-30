Good morning, Red River Valley!
May will come to an end with plenty of sunshine, leaving June to start in similar fashion. With high pressure centered just off to our east, today will be sunny with a high near 82 and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 83. Both nights will be clear with lows in the low 60s.
We are likely to see some clouds return Monday, but the day will still be mostly sunny with a high near 84 and a low around 66. Tuesday will warm up a bit to 87 under partly sunny skies.
Not much of a forecast without storm activity, but hey, we could use the break. Enjoy your weekend!
