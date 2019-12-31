Parties with champagne, music and college football on the television — these are all hallmarks of a New Year’s Eve party. Another popular staple is fireworks, though for our four-legged companions and military veterans, pyrotechnics often are not quite as fun.
Fireworks can be extremely loud for pets, especially dogs and cats, as the volume of explosions triggers the animals’ nervous systems. Veterans often report fireworks trigger their post-traumatic stress disorder and can cause flashbacks.
In 2015, Kevin Rhoades, a Marine Veteran who suffers from PTSD, planted a sign outside his home: “Combat Veteran Lives Here. Please Be Courteous with Fireworks.” Rhoades said in an interview with Marine Corp Community Services, “It’s not that I don’t want people to have fun. On the Fourth of July I’m going to pop my own fireworks. But when you get woken up at two, three o’clock in the morning, it brings back those memories.”
Those who set off fireworks are asked to be mindful of their neighbors and neighbors’ pets as they celebrate the incoming new year. Let them know if fireworks are part of your celebration so they can take precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their pets.
Veterans who know fireworks are coming can visit a friend while fireworks are set off. They could use ear plugs or headphones to help block the sound. Pets, however, aren’t as lucky but preparation is key, according to pet psychology blog Cesar’s Way.
Dog owners shouldn’t take their pets to places they know fireworks will be set off. If there are going to be fireworks set off near the pet owner’s home, they are recommended to leave their pet at a friend’s or relative’s house during the time fireworks are expected to be set off. And if it can’t be avoided, pet owners are encouraged to take the pet there ahead of time to help them acclimate.
Pet owners are also advised not to let pets outdoors when fireworks are being set off, as the loud noises can frighten some into running away. More dogs run away on the Fourth of July than any other day, and New Year’s Eve is not far behind, the blogger writes.
If pet owners are with their dogs during fireworks, they should work to put the animal at ease with calming behavior, the blogger writes.
It also poses health risks for the animals, and can cause lasting damage to the pets’ hearing.
