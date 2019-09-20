This is the first in a series about chaplains who serve Paris Regional Medical Center, providing a spiritual service at a time of need. The series will explore their day-to-day lives, exploring ways they deal with spiritual matters in some of the most stressful environments imaginable.
Although leading unbelievers to Christ is always on his mind, Jack Elliott works hard to dispel the notion that most ministers exist to push Christianity at every turn.
“It’s always in the back of my mind to do what I can to see that people have a relationship with the Lord, but I am careful not to push,” the longest tenured chaplain at Paris Regional Medical Center said earlier this week.
The retired pastor from Mount Olive Baptist Church in Reno is now in his 19th year as one of three chaplains who serve the needs of staff and patients 24/7 at the regional health care center, which serves Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma. Each chaplain serves 10 days a month on an on-call basis and under the leadership of newly named human resources director Randy Toscano Jr.
The two men talked about the service chaplains provide, and the commitment Paris Regional makes to serve patients holistically.
“Spirituality is the fundamental cornerstone of who we are not only as a hospital staff but also as a community,” Toscana said. “Having this program in place is obviously one of the ways we enhance the hospital experience. We provide service through our care, our technology and through our talents, and a key part of our holistic approach is through our spiritual care.
“Obviously faith and faith in yourself has a large part to play in how we feel when we come to the hospital and when we leave,” Toscana said. “When things don’t go as well as planned, having chaplains here as a service to help the family move forward is just as important as the health care we deliver bedside.”
Elliott said he is called most often either to the emergency or intensive care waiting rooms to comfort anxious family members who can’t be with their loved one during treatment.
“We always ask family members if they have a pastor they would like for us to contact while we stay close by to lend support and comfort,” Elliott said, explaining the hospital has a list of more than 350 churches and pastors with contact numbers. “We are kind of like first responders in spiritual care — people want to go back to their family doctors and families want to see their pastor as soon as possible.”
Unfortunately, he gets the impression at least half of patients who come to the hospital do not have a church home or minister, Elliott said. To those families, he offers comfort, prayer and encouragement without intrusion.
“It’s really a blessing when patients or family members request to see a chaplain,” Elliott said.
As often as the opportunity presents, Elliott shares.
“I tell patients who ask that their life is in God’s hands and they need to talk with God,” the minister said, adding he shares more in detail as the opportunity is presented. “I tell families we know God can heal and we pray that he will, but at the same time, we acknowledge the fact that God’s in charge and we need to trust in Him and seek comfort from the Holy Spirit because God is our Father and cares more about us than we can possibly imagine.”
Elliott’s busiest times on the floor of the hospital came at a time a certain nurse worked in the intensive care unit preparing heart patients for surgery. She would tell them she was confident everything would be all right, but just in case something might go wrong, she would ask them if they were ready to stand before God. Then she would ask if they would like a visit from a chaplain.
“I am telling you, I got a lot of calls to come in and talk with people because she was helping them face up to an unwelcome fact, and the need to be prepared,” Elliott said. “As a health care facility, we do everything we can to help people holistically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.