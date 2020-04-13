Alvaro Ambrosio Rios, 31, of Paris, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault of a family member, Paris police said.
It was reported to police that Rios was intoxicated and assaulted a family member with his hands and then hit the person with a small chair.
Rios was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $5,000, according to online records.
Theft, prescription forgery under investigation
Paris police responding to a reported theft in the 1200 block of 20th Street NE at 4:10 p.m. Thursday were told someone had stolen several feet of copper wiring from the construction site. The complainant valued the wiring at over $5,000.
The incident is under investigation.
A gun was reported as stolen in the 2000 block of Clarksville Street at 8:42 a.m. Friday. The complainant had evidence as to who and when the gun had been stolen. Officers later located the suspect and recovered the gun. The incident remains under investigation.
At 2:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported forgery in the 500 block of Clarksville Street. It was reported that on March 8, a pharmacist filled a prescription for two medications. The prescription was from a doctor in the Dallas area.
On April 2, the pharmacist received an email advising that the prescription was fraudulent.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 285 calls for service and arrested four over the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.