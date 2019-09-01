TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Allan Hubbard and Shelly Brazille will discuss the Homeless Coalition.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
Walk & Talk: Active community walking group, 8:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays through Oct. 23, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St. all ages welcome, sponsored by city of Paris, call 903-784-9266 for information.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crichet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train: 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Brunch & Learn: 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday through Oct. 25, Oak Park Gym, 2515 Bonham St.; free nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration to help maintain a healthier lifestyle; call 903-784-9266 for information.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, west side building.
Lamar County Beekeepers Association: 6:30 p.m., Lamar County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building B.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Walk with the Doc; 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Friday night on the square with Mr. C., public invited to come out and see vehicles older than 1989.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hanf and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SEP. 7
Amateur Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Northeast Texas Travelers 33rd Annual Rod Run: Cars and trucks older than 1989, registration, $25, includes noon meal. Games and prizes for registrants only, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
SEPT. 10
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. banquet at Celebrate It.
Lunch and Learn: 10:30 a.m., “Traditional Medicare vs Medicare Advantage Plans: What you need to know before you sign up,” with counselors from Area Agency on Aging, free lunch for those 55 and older, provided by Paris Regional Medical Centerr, First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
SEP. 12
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:20 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse then sing at Pine Tree Ranch and Springlake
Assisted Living.
SEP. 13
Informational Meeting for a New Book Club: 2 p.m., City Square Paris/Oak Park Methodist fellowship hall, 2515 Bonham St., for those interested in reading and discussing books; sponsored by City of Paris Parks and Recreation Division and the Paris Public Library; call 903-785-8531 or email pmcanally@paristexas.gov for information.
SEP. 14
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Helth & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), everyone welcome.
SEP. 17
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Bill Mabry will discuss Kiwanis Youth Protection Guidelines.
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
SEPT. 24
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jenny Wilson will discuss the United Way of Lamar County.
