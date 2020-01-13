Maggie Williams, age 93, of Bogata, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center; Clarksville Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 25
Most Popular
Articles
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Forecast for Friday, Jan. 10: All types of severe weather possible today
- Northeast Texas Trail upgrades to begin Thursday
- Parkland specialist helps transition Parker student back to school
- Lamar County Commissioner seeks Second Amendment sanctuary designation
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Chicota-area home explodes; 2 flown to Dallas metroplex for treatment
- Sheila Kay Ceasar
- Tony Corso captures photo of Holocaust survivor with grandson
- Dennis Caldwell
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Online Poll
Who will be the Democratic presidential nominee?
As Super Tuesday and the Iowa caucuses near, no clear consensus is apparent on who will be the Democratic presidential nominee. A cluster of candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses. A poll released Friday by The Des Moines Register and CNN found them all with similar levels of support. Who do you think will be the frontrunner for the nomination?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.