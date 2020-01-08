JAN. 7 to JAN. 8
Paris Police Department
Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convuctions, criminal trepass, resisting arres/search/transport, bond surrender/robbery.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Roy Walker, 53: Unlawdul possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled subsrance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Constable Precinct 3
Jerred Lynn Lowrey, 19: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, illegal dumping, 5 to 500 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.