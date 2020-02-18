Bobbie Jean Lawler

Bobbie passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her kids.
Bobbie was born on March 13, 1949, to Billy and Dora Chambers, in Paris, Texas, where she grew up. She married Donnie “JA” Lawler on Aug. 6, 1964, in Paris.
In 1985, she began working in the Treasury Management Department for First State Bank where she accomplished 35 years of service on Feb. 12, 2020.
Bobbie loved her family, job, sports, traveling and had a special love for animals.
Bobbie is survived by sons, Billy Don and wife, Rebecca, of Bossier City, and Mike and wife, Shantelle, of Gainesville; daughter, Kym Teeters and Allen Chick, of Sanger; grandchildren, Payton Lawler, Micah Resnick and husband, Richard, Devin Teeters, Leah Horn and husband, Thomas, Gracie and Addison Lawler; and one great-granddaughter, Hayden Resnick; granddaughters, Sarah and Laurynn Grimes; and numerous cousins and friends; and fur babies Toby, Whitegirl and Mama Cow.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one granddaughter, Lindsey Grimes.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, in Paris.
The family would like to thank all of her special friends, her coworkers at First State Bank, Presbyterian of Denton, Ardent Hospice, The Rehab Facility at the Vintage and A Servants Heart for the special care, food, phone calls and visits during her illness.
You may sign the online register at geojcarroll.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.