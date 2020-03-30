At 4:37 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to the 1400 block of West Henderson Street in reference to an assault. It was reported that 27-year-old Cody Allen Moore of Paris had kicked in the front door to the residence and had assaulted a 51-year-old man.
The older man was taken by ambulance to Paris Regional Medical Center for facial trauma, police said. Moore was placed under arrest and charged with burglary of a habitation.
Moore was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $10,000, online jail records state.
Police investigating business burglary
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 100 block of 2nd Street SW at 10:52 a.m. Saturday. It was reported that someone had broken the glass out of the front door to gain entry.
The owner said he could only find a couple of things missing. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 234 calls for service and arrested four people over the weekend.
